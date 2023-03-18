Witnesses Sought Following Fatal Crash, Te Awamutu
Saturday, 18 March 2023, 2:16 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal crash on
Sloane Street, Te Awamutu last night.
The crash
occurred about 9.04pm.
A person was struck by a
vehicle while crossing the street on a pedestrian
crossing.
Sadly, the person died at the
scene.
The vehicle involved failed to
stop.
Police would like to hear from anyone who
witnessed the crash or has any information relating to the
vehicle.
Anyone with information is urged to contact
Police on 105 or online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105,
using 'Update My Report', referencing file number
230318/6128.
Information can also be provided
anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
