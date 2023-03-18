Witnesses Sought Following Fatal Crash, Te Awamutu

Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal crash on Sloane Street, Te Awamutu last night.

The crash occurred about 9.04pm.

A person was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street on a pedestrian crossing.

Sadly, the person died at the scene.

The vehicle involved failed to stop.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information relating to the vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police on 105 or online at www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using 'Update My Report', referencing file number 230318/6128.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

