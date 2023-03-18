Incident in Quay Street, Auckland City
Saturday, 18 March 2023, 2:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Quay Street in Auckland City is blocked while emergency
services respond to a report of a car on fire, received at
11.40am.
FENZ have extinguished the fire and Police have
established that one person was in the car at the time of
the fire, and this person is deceased.
Enquiries are
underway to establish the circumstances that led to the
fire.
Quay Street is expected to be blocked for several
hours and people are asked to avoid the
area.
