Incident in Quay Street, Auckland City

Quay Street in Auckland City is blocked while emergency services respond to a report of a car on fire, received at 11.40am.

FENZ have extinguished the fire and Police have established that one person was in the car at the time of the fire, and this person is deceased.

Enquiries are underway to establish the circumstances that led to the fire.

Quay Street is expected to be blocked for several hours and people are asked to avoid the area.

© Scoop Media

