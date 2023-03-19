Road Closure, Queenstown - Southern
Sunday, 19 March 2023, 2:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have closed Stanley Street, Queenstown while
emergency services attend a fire.
The fire was
reported about 7am.
Diversions are in place on
Hallenstein Street.
The road is expected to be closed
for several hours.
Heavy vehicles are asked to avoid
the
area.
