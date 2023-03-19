Delays – State Highway 1, Karapiro - Waikato

Motorists travelling on State Highway 1 near Karapiro may experience delays following a single vehicle crash.

The crash is not blocking the road, but motorists slowing to look at the crash are causing traffic disruption.

Three people have been transported to hospital with minor-moderate injuries.

Motorists are advised to expect delays on SH1 and to consider alternative routes until the congestion has cleared.

