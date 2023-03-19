Appeal For Information To Identify Fatality, Henderson

Detective Senior Sergeant (Acting) Ben Bergin:

Police are appealing for help to identify a person located deceased in a waterway near Edmonton Road, Henderson shortly before 10am yesterday.

At this time the death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are underway to determine the circumstances of the incident. Police enquiries have been unable to identify the deceased and we are appealing to anyone who might have information that could assist in identification.

The deceased is a tall young man of heavy build, with medium-length black hair to below his ears. He is possibly of Polynesian descent. He was wearing blue jeans and a light-brown tartan shirt, and the brown boots pictured. He was wearing the ring pictured, on his left hand.

Anyone who has information that could assist the investigation is asked to please contact Police by calling 105, or going online to 105.police.govt.nz using 'Update Report' and referencing 230318/8196

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

