Making Marlborough Feel Like Home

Welcoming newcomers and making them feel at home is the aim of a new programme being rolled out locally.

Welcoming Communities - Te Waharoa ki ngā Hapori is a nationwide programme led by Immigration New Zealand. It supports local government and community organisations to promote, showcase and enhance existing initiatives to help newcomers feel welcome; and creates new opportunities for welcoming activities.

Marlborough has recently joined 30 other councils to implement the programme here.

Welcoming Communities coordinator Heather Barnes said community involvement in welcoming newcomers is key to the programme’s sucesss. “Building connections between locals and newcomers means everyone feels included, knows they belong and that Marlborough feels like home.”

“We have recently launched a survey to help us find out more about what makes newcomers living in Marlborough feel welcome,” Ms Barnes said.

“We would love to hear the experiences and opinions of people who have moved to Marlborough in the past few years, either from overseas or another part of Aotearoa.”

“We welcome newcomers, or anyone who has ideas to welcome those who are new, to fill in our short online community survey - there’s even a $50 supermarket voucher up for grabs each month between now and May 2023.”

To complete the survey scan the QR code with your mobile phone or go to: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MWC2023

