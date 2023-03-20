Have you seen Frederick?

Police are seeking the public’s help to locate Frederick, also known as Ricky.

Fredrick, 15, was reported missing on 14 March and was last seen by his family on 10 March in the Papakura area.

Police have been making enquiries as to his whereabouts but are now asking for help from members of the public.

Anyone with information that may help is asked to contact Police on 105, or via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update Report’ and quote file number 230314/8782.

