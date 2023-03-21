Police Seeking To Identify Man Following Queenstown Assault
Tuesday, 21 March 2023, 2:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are asking for the community's assistance
following a violent assault at a bar on Church Street,
Queenstown in the early hours of this morning.
Just after midnight, a
man received a laceration to his neck and required medical
treatment.
Police are working to establish the
circumstances surrounding the incident and to identify the
person responsible.
Police are releasing an image of a
man who we believe can assist with our enquiries and are
asking anyone who knows who he is to get in touch with
Police as soon as possible.
Early enquiries have
indicated that the man is not from the Queenstown
area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact
police via 105 quoting file number 230321/7649 or by
visiting your local Police
station.
