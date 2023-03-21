Police Seeking To Identify Man Following Queenstown Assault

Police are asking for the community's assistance following a violent assault at a bar on Church Street, Queenstown in the early hours of this morning.

Just after midnight, a man received a laceration to his neck and required medical treatment.

Police are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and to identify the person responsible.

Police are releasing an image of a man who we believe can assist with our enquiries and are asking anyone who knows who he is to get in touch with Police as soon as possible.

Early enquiries have indicated that the man is not from the Queenstown area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 105 quoting file number 230321/7649 or by visiting your local Police station.

