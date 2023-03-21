Wairarapa Police Seize Significant Quantity Of Methamphetamine

Wairarapa Police’s Precision Targeting Team arrested a woman this morning in relation to the supply of methamphetamine.

The 24-year-old woman was located at a gang-affiliated address in Carterton during a pre-planned search warrant.

The woman is due to appear in the Masterton District Court tomorrow on a charge of possession of methamphetamine for supply.

Police seized approximately 660 grams of methamphetamine, which is equivalent to about 33,000 doses and worth approximately $230,000.

About $37,000 in cash was also seized by Police.

Detective Senior Sergeant Philip Skoglund says removing this amount of methamphetamine from the market may have prevented up to $730,000 worth of social harm.

“This seizure is a great result, and we are committed to disrupting the supply of illicit drugs in our communities.”

Further arrests in relation to this offending are likely.

If you see anything suspicious, or suspect drug activity in your neighbourhood, please contact Police.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

