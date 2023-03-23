Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Recovery Manager Announced

The Hawke's Bay Regional Council (HBRC) has appointed Louise McPhail as the Council’s Recovery Manager.

Interim Hawke's Bay Regional Council CEO Pieri Munro, says “Louise brings a wealth of experience in policy and consents to this important role. She has been a key team member as we deal with the impacts of the cyclone and will now step up into this leadership role on behalf of the Regional Council.”

Ms McPhail has been with the Regional Council for nearly eight years, working as a consent planner and most recently working as the Council’s Regulatory Implementation Manager.

“I have every faith in her ability to set us on a path to a recovery that is more than just restoring physical assets and looks at future planning and the welfare of all the people of the region,” says Mr Munro.

Ms McPhail will collaborate with the other territorial local authorities on the development of local recovery plans and engage with communities to understand future needs.

She will co-ordinate the information from the Regional Council for the Regional Resilience Plan, led by The Regional Recovery Office.

The Regional Resilience Plan focuses on land use and hazard management including a review of the Heretaunga Plains Flood Control Scheme.

