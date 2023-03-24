Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Te Whatu Ora Team Rallies To Fund New Car For Colleague

Friday, 24 March 2023, 10:49 am
Press Release: Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand

The gift of a car from a colleague gave Waiohiki resident Renee Woolston back her independence after losing everything in Cyclone Gabrielle.

“Having this car means everything to me. It gives me the ability to work, the independence to get my children to and from school/daycare and the freedom to live my life,” Renee, a Te Whatu Ora administrator, says.

Renee woke at 5am on Tuesday, 14 February, to find water lapping at the bed of her rental property.

“I could smell sewage, it was very scary. I was just thankful my children had both woken in the night and were sleeping in bed next to me. Soon the water was up to my hips.”

Renee’s landlord, who lived nearby, arrived to help her and the children wade through the flood water to get to higher ground.

“There was no time to get anything. We lost all our belongings and my car, which I depended on greatly.”

When Ruben Simon, Te Whatu Ora Logistics and Cold Chain Immunisation team member, heard his colleague’s story he knew immediately he wanted to help.

“My wife Fiona and I invited her and the girls over for dinner and hot showers and when we heard the details about what had happened to her, we were shocked.

“Later that night, my wife and I discussed what we could do, knowing how important it would be to replace her vehicle, so life could continue in some form of normality.”

Ruben said he simply didn’t want to see Renee end up not being able to work through no fault of her own.

“I think no matter what happens to you in life, you just have to keep going. However, we all need a little help sometimes and if you are in a position to help someone else out, you should.”

Ruben reached out to his family and friends overseas and in New Zealand, who were all happy to donate towards a new car, and it was the generosity of their Te Whatu Ora team who came together to support a valued colleague and raised more than $8,500.

“We found a suitable vehicle and had enough funds to cover insurance, an AA membership, as well as some petrol vouchers,” said Ruben.

“The seller of the vehicle even put new tyres on the car, changed the oil and got a new WOF after hearing Renee’s story. People were so generous.”

Renee, a solo mum of three-year-old Cassie-Reign and six-year-old Ava-Leigh said, she was blown away by the gesture.

“I am very blessed and so grateful for the generosity and aroha shown by Ruben, Fiona and all my colleagues! What an amazing community we are lucky to be part of.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Te Whatu Ora Health New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Keen-Minshull Visit


After threatening Prime Minister Chris Hipkins of consequences if he dared to bar her entry, Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull has been given her visa, regardless. This will enable her to hold rallies in Auckland and Wellington this weekend, and spread her messages of hostility against an already marginalised trans community. Neo-Nazis may, or may not, turn out to support her. They did at her recent rally in Victoria, but not at the subsequent one in Tasmania... More>>


 
 

Hamilton City Council: Statement From Mayor Paula Southgate: Hamilton’s LGNZ Membership
I was disappointed to see yesterday afternoon’s announcement that Auckland has chosen to leave Local Government NZ (LGNZ). Hamilton’s membership of LGNZ is one of collaboration and sharing... More>>

National: Announces Education Policy
A National Government will ensure every child gets a world-class education so when they leave school, they can lead the life they want, National Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>


The Opportunities Party: Announces A $1.5b Investment In Our Future Generations With The Teal Deal
The Opportunities Party have proposed a new Teal Deal between taxpayers and young Kiwis - which includes fully-funded healthcare and public transport, and a Kiwisaver kickstarter in exchange for national civic service... More>>



ActionStation: Thousands Come In Behind Call For Free Dental Care For Adults
Over 10,000 people have signed a petition calling for dental care to be brought into the public healthcare system. On Monday, polling was released showing strong public support for dental care to be funded for adults as it is for children... More>>

Government: Next Steps For Affected Properties Post Cyclone And Floods
The Government via the Cyclone Taskforce is working with local government and insurance companies to build a picture of high-risk areas following Cyclone Gabrielle and January floods... More>>

WWF: Calls For The Government To Accelerate Action To Phase-out Fossil Fuels, Slash Emissions, And Restore Nature
Today's IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Synthesis Report (AR6) highlights that an accelerated phase-out of fossil fuels is the best way to avoid the planet overshooting 1.5°C and risking total climate catastrophe... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 