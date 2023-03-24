Te Whatu Ora Team Rallies To Fund New Car For Colleague

The gift of a car from a colleague gave Waiohiki resident Renee Woolston back her independence after losing everything in Cyclone Gabrielle.

“Having this car means everything to me. It gives me the ability to work, the independence to get my children to and from school/daycare and the freedom to live my life,” Renee, a Te Whatu Ora administrator, says.

Renee woke at 5am on Tuesday, 14 February, to find water lapping at the bed of her rental property.

“I could smell sewage, it was very scary. I was just thankful my children had both woken in the night and were sleeping in bed next to me. Soon the water was up to my hips.”

Renee’s landlord, who lived nearby, arrived to help her and the children wade through the flood water to get to higher ground.

“There was no time to get anything. We lost all our belongings and my car, which I depended on greatly.”

When Ruben Simon, Te Whatu Ora Logistics and Cold Chain Immunisation team member, heard his colleague’s story he knew immediately he wanted to help.

“My wife Fiona and I invited her and the girls over for dinner and hot showers and when we heard the details about what had happened to her, we were shocked.

“Later that night, my wife and I discussed what we could do, knowing how important it would be to replace her vehicle, so life could continue in some form of normality.”

Ruben said he simply didn’t want to see Renee end up not being able to work through no fault of her own.

“I think no matter what happens to you in life, you just have to keep going. However, we all need a little help sometimes and if you are in a position to help someone else out, you should.”

Ruben reached out to his family and friends overseas and in New Zealand, who were all happy to donate towards a new car, and it was the generosity of their Te Whatu Ora team who came together to support a valued colleague and raised more than $8,500.

“We found a suitable vehicle and had enough funds to cover insurance, an AA membership, as well as some petrol vouchers,” said Ruben.

“The seller of the vehicle even put new tyres on the car, changed the oil and got a new WOF after hearing Renee’s story. People were so generous.”

Renee, a solo mum of three-year-old Cassie-Reign and six-year-old Ava-Leigh said, she was blown away by the gesture.

“I am very blessed and so grateful for the generosity and aroha shown by Ruben, Fiona and all my colleagues! What an amazing community we are lucky to be part of.”

