Te Awa Dream Now A Reality

After 14 years, and nearly $40M spent, the Te Awa Great New Zealand River Ride is now a reality.

The 65km path, which runs from Ngaruawahia in the north to Karapiro in the south, will be celebrated Sunday 26 April in an event that marks the ride as ‘open’ for all biking and walking enthusiasts.

Hamilton Mayor Paula Southgate, who was present at the opening of the very first section in Cambridge back in 2009, is excited to join in on the celebrations this coming weekend.

“To be here, 14 years later, and see the full path through to completion now as the Mayor of Hamilton is exceptionally special,” said Mayor Southgate.

“We’re inviting all of New Zealand to come and enjoy the ride in our beautiful part of the country.

“I was lucky enough to be at the blessing of the Hamilton section, late last year. As I said then, can we just extend another thank you to those who had the vision and supported this amazing project which brings such value to our city and region.”

The vision was that of Simon Perry, Chair of the Te Awa River Ride Charitable Trust, who had the idea of opening parts of the Waikato River up to the community through a multi-purpose trail that was accessible to as many people as possible.

“Creating such an extensive, accessible and quality recreational asset for our community and visitors to enjoy really is something our Trust is really proud of.

“It is a fantastic example of great collaboration across towns and council borders to create a truly world class regional legacy,” said Perry.

Hamilton City Council will be joining Te Awa River Ride Charitable Trust and other key partners, including Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, Waipa District Council and Waikato District Council to celebrate the achievement.

From 11am to 2pm, 27 stands will be set up along the length of the path – each equipped with a passport for people to collect a stamp and go in the draw to win some great prizes, including bikes and experiences to Hamilton Zoo, Waikato Museum and Hamilton's pools.

Seven of the 27 stands will be in Hamilton at some of the key locations along the path, including the Hamilton Gardens. The Hamilton locations are:

Braithwaite Park

Fairfield Bridge

Boundary Road Jetty/Hamilton Parade

Roose Commerce Park

Yendell Park

Hamilton Gardens

Hammond Park.

To wrap up the day, a garden party and prizegiving event will be held at the Hamilton Gardens from 3.30pm – accompanied by Gourmet in the Gardens at the Rhododendron Lawn.

