Arrests Following Investigations Into Burglaries

Attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird.

Invercargill Police have made further arrests relating to the alleged ram raid style burglary of the Pomona St Discount and Vape store on 14 March.

Search warrants this week have resulted in a 17-year-old man and a 24-year-old man being arrested and charged with burglary and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle in relation to the incident. The 24-year-old male has also been charged with aggravated robbery in relation to an alleged robbery at the Centre St Discount store on the 26 June 2022. He was due to appear in Invercargill District Court today. A 14-year-old youth had earlier been charged with burglary and unlawful takes motor vehicle.

Investigations into two burglaries of commercial premises in Invercargill and a rural burglary at Wilsons Crossing have resulted in the arrests of a 31-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man, who have been charged in relation to the burglaries and were due to appear in Invercargill District Court today.

Police would like to thank members of the public for providing information that helped us hold these alleged offenders to account.

© Scoop Media

