NZAP supports the condemnation of anti trans hate speech in response to the visit of Kellie-Jay Keen Minshull

NZAP supports the condemnation of anti trans hate speech in response to the visit of Kellie-Jay Keen Minshull (Posie Parker). We work daily as therapists with trans clients damaged and fearful of the discriminatory attacks which her visit and her rhetoric promote.

We agree with the New Zealand Psychological Association Te Rōpū Mātai Hinengaro o Aotearoa, that allowing the hate-speech platform to have space is a breach of the Tiriti o Waitangi.

We stand beside LGBTQIA+ and Takatāpui communities. We view Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull's claims to be "pro-women" as selective, narrow and fear-mongering. We support those concerned to sustain the existence and safety for people of diverse genders and minoritized identities.



Mental Health and Addictions Committee

New Zealand Association of Psychotherapists.

