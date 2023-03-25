NZAP supports the condemnation of anti trans hate speech in response to the visit of Kellie-Jay Keen Minshull
Saturday, 25 March 2023, 2:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Association Of Psychotherapists
NZAP supports the condemnation of anti trans hate speech
in response to the visit of Kellie-Jay Keen Minshull (Posie
Parker). We work daily as therapists with trans clients
damaged and fearful of the discriminatory attacks which her
visit and her rhetoric promote.
We agree with the New
Zealand Psychological Association Te Rōpū Mātai Hinengaro
o Aotearoa, that allowing the hate-speech platform to have
space is a breach of the Tiriti o Waitangi.
We stand
beside LGBTQIA+ and Takatāpui communities. We view
Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull's claims to be "pro-women" as
selective, narrow and fear-mongering. We support those
concerned to sustain the existence and safety for people of
diverse genders and minoritized
identities.
Mental Health and Addictions
Committee
New Zealand Association of
Psychotherapists.
After threatening Prime Minister Chris Hipkins of consequences if he dared to bar her entry, Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull has been given her visa, regardless. This will enable her to hold rallies in Auckland and Wellington this weekend, and spread her messages of hostility against an already marginalised trans community. Neo-Nazis may, or may not, turn out to support her. They did at her recent rally in Victoria, but not at the subsequent one in Tasmania... More>>