Increased Off-peak Discounts Among Metlink Fare Changes From 1 April

Off-peak discounts on Metlink bus and train services are among the fare changes being introduced on the Greater Wellington public transport network from Saturday, 1 April 2023.

Passengers travelling off-peak and paying by Snapper will receive a 50% discount to the standard on-peak fare. Passengers whose Snapper cards have been loaded with an approved concession (children, student, accessibility), will also start to receive the 50% discount on their concessionary fare.

Also on 1 April, the bus and train peak Snapper fares will increase on average by 6%. This is expected to increase the average adult journey by about 20 cents for bus and 35 cents for rail commuters, when the government’s half price fare initiative ends on 30 June. However, the increased off-peak discounts will reduce the average price for both bus and train journeys by 80 cents and $1.20 respectively outside of peak travel times. Ferry service fares will also increase.

Metlink wishes to remind passengers to check their eligibility ahead of the Community Connect Scheme (CCS) introduction which is expected to take effect from 1 July. CCS will not only permanently halve the standard adult Snapper fares for Community Service Card holders but will also enable them to receive the 50% off-peak Snapper discount.

CCS eligible customers will be contacted over the coming months about adding the new concession onto a Snapper card.

Passengers can find out more about the fare changes at metlink.org.nz/tickets-and-fares

