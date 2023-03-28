Feedback Welcome On Former Workingmen’s Bowling Club

Feedback is now open for community input to help determine what should happen to 177 Owen Street in Newtown – site of the former Workingmen’s Bowling Club.

The Workingmen’s Bowling Club (the Club) was established in 1947 and was located on Wellington Town Belt land. In August 2021, the ground lease between the Club and Wellington City Council was cancelled by mutual agreement following its closure. Council later agreed to develop the site for ongoing community use.

The small area of public open space forms part of the Wellington Town Belt, a large area of land set aside as a recreation ground for the city. The Wellington Town Belt Act means the land must be used for public recreation purposes like informal sport, games and play, events, and/or picnic spots.

Public submissions will contribute to a high-level concept plan for the site which can be delivered for the Council contribution of $1.5 million, which could include design aspects like landscaping, paths, picnic tables, shelters, seating, toilets, barbeques.

The consultation is focused on the local community, but we want everyone to have their say on this important piece of land, says Mayor Tory Whanau.

“The future of the site has been the subject of significant debate over the years, but hopefully we can all work together with the community and stakeholders and find a solution that suits everyone.

“Although the Town Belt rules are pretty strict with regards to the land solely being for recreation purposes, this is a great opportunity for everyone to get involved and make this piece of public land somewhere special and welcoming for locals and visitors alike.”

To share your views, please:

• Visit the Let’s Talk page at wcc.nz/workingmens-club

• Share your feedback in person:

o Newtown Hall, 4 April 7:30pm

o Newtown Market, 1 & 15 April

All feedback must be received by 21st April 2023.

