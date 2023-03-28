Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Feedback Welcome On Former Workingmen’s Bowling Club

Tuesday, 28 March 2023, 5:17 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Feedback is now open for community input to help determine what should happen to 177 Owen Street in Newtown – site of the former Workingmen’s Bowling Club.

The Workingmen’s Bowling Club (the Club) was established in 1947 and was located on Wellington Town Belt land. In August 2021, the ground lease between the Club and Wellington City Council was cancelled by mutual agreement following its closure. Council later agreed to develop the site for ongoing community use.

The small area of public open space forms part of the Wellington Town Belt, a large area of land set aside as a recreation ground for the city. The Wellington Town Belt Act means the land must be used for public recreation purposes like informal sport, games and play, events, and/or picnic spots.

Public submissions will contribute to a high-level concept plan for the site which can be delivered for the Council contribution of $1.5 million, which could include design aspects like landscaping, paths, picnic tables, shelters, seating, toilets, barbeques.

The consultation is focused on the local community, but we want everyone to have their say on this important piece of land, says Mayor Tory Whanau.

“The future of the site has been the subject of significant debate over the years, but hopefully we can all work together with the community and stakeholders and find a solution that suits everyone.

“Although the Town Belt rules are pretty strict with regards to the land solely being for recreation purposes, this is a great opportunity for everyone to get involved and make this piece of public land somewhere special and welcoming for locals and visitors alike.”

Public submissions are now open on the future of 177 Owen Street in Newtown, the former Working Men’s Bowling Club.

To share your views, please:

• Visit the Let’s Talk page at wcc.nz/workingmens-club

• Share your feedback in person:

o Newtown Hall, 4 April 7:30pm

o Newtown Market, 1 & 15 April

All feedback must be received by 21st April 2023.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Banning Of Tik Tok


For a serial offender like Stuart Nash, it was inevitable that another skeleton would emerge from his closet, and end his ministerial career. This one though, was a whopper. Previously, Nash had tried to tell the Police how to do their job. He had also tried to tell the courts how to do their job. He had rung up immigration officials to query whether they were doing right by someone in his electorate. He was a disaster zone... More>>


 
 

National: Delivery Key To Second Auckland Harbour Crossing
Labour’s rushed announcement of a second Auckland Harbour crossing is nothing but a desperate attempt to distract from their failures, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says... More>>

ALSO:


National: Independent Inquiry Needed Into Nash Actions
A thorough and independent inquiry is needed into revelations that disgraced Cabinet Minister Stuart Nash shared confidential Cabinet deliberations with contacts and donors, National Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>

Hamilton City Council: Statement From Mayor Paula Southgate: Hamilton’s LGNZ Membership
I was disappointed to see yesterday afternoon’s announcement that Auckland has chosen to leave Local Government NZ (LGNZ). Hamilton’s membership of LGNZ is one of collaboration and sharing... More>>



Government: Law Changed To Protect Subcontractors
Changes have been made to legislation to give subcontractors the confidence they will be paid the retention money they are owed should the head contractor’s business fail... More>>



Greens: Statement From Marama Davidson
On Saturday morning, I was hit by a motorcyclist who struck me at a pedestrian crossing. The person who hit me was part of a convoy of motorcyclists. A short time after the incident, I was confronted by a representative... More>>


ActionStation: Thousands Come In Behind Call For Free Dental Care For Adults
Over 10,000 people have signed a petition calling for dental care to be brought into the public healthcare system. On Monday, polling was released showing strong public support for dental care to be funded for adults as it is for children... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 