Discoloured Water For Te Papa Peninsula

A water mains failure on Dive Crescent today, Monday, 27 March, has caused discolouration of water to homes and businesses on the Te Papa Peninsula (including Greerton, the Cameron Road area, the Avenues and parts of Bureta).

The discolouration of water is caused from naturally-occurring iron and manganese that deposits on the inside of the pipes and gets disturbed by the flow during a major break. Our contractors are repairing the failure and the water is safe to drink but it may take some time for the discoloured water to work through the system.

Tauranga City Council will provide another update tomorrow and appreciates the community's patience.

