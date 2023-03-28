Discoloured Water For Te Papa Peninsula
Tuesday, 28 March 2023, 7:02 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council
A water mains failure on Dive Crescent today, Monday, 27
March, has caused discolouration of water to homes and
businesses on the Te Papa Peninsula (including Greerton, the
Cameron Road area, the Avenues and parts of
Bureta).
The discolouration of water is caused from
naturally-occurring iron and manganese that deposits on the
inside of the pipes and gets disturbed by the flow during a
major break. Our contractors are repairing the failure and
the water is safe to drink but it may take some time for the
discoloured water to work through the system.
Tauranga
City Council will provide another update tomorrow and
appreciates the community's
patience.
