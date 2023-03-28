Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Generous Donors Gift Historic Property Sale Proceeds To Hawke’s Bay Foundation

Tuesday, 28 March 2023, 7:26 pm
Press Release: Hawkes Bay Foundation

It’s hoped the sale proceeds from an iconic Hawkes Bay property launching on the market today are set to underpin the biggest gift ever made to Hawkes Bay Foundation by a single donor.

In an unprecedented act of generosity, Dick and Val Bradshaw will donate the proceeds of their River Lodge property to Hawke’s Bay Foundation. In an historic move, Tremains Real Estate Ltd has come alongside, waiving all fees and agent’s commissions during the sale process for the benefit of Hawke’s Bay Foundation.

Simon Tremain, Managing Director at Tremains believes it’s a timely good news story for the region.

“Tremains has a long standing connection to Hawke’s Bay and to supporting the Hawke’s Bay community and we feel privileged to align with this historic sale process. For our agents Susie Sturt and Jarrod Lowe to walk away from the sale waiving their commission on this property for the greater good, is very admirable indeed.”

1308F Tuki Tuki Road will be sold via closed tender, with invited tenders due by the 27thof April. Built in 2003 as the first of renowned designer Andy Coltart’s River Lodges, the property is already attracting significant buyer interest.

“Ultimately we will be driving the best price we can and when the buyer understands that the bid they’re putting in is effectively going to an organisation as worthy and robust as Hawke’s Bay Foundation, they’ll have to feel pretty good about that.”

Canadian-based vendors Dick and Val Bradshaw have visited Hawke’s Bay for several months each year and were drawn to the region for its beauty, fishing and easy access to the outdoors. Over the past 20 years they have made enduring Kiwi friendships and quietly contributed to the Hawke’s Bay community in many ways. However they have now decided the commute is too great.

Close friend and Hawke’s Bay Foundation Trustee Jules Nowell-Usticke says the couple know the importance of legacy gifting to community.

“Being closely connected with the Vancouver Foundation with Dick as former Deputy Chair, they understand the incredible impact that Community Foundations can have on their communities (Vancouver Foundation now distributes $115 million annually to Canadian charities).

“By generously leaving this gift to Hawke’s Bay Foundation, they know it will hugely benefit many of our own charities for years to come. Since becoming cornerstone donors at the launch of Hawke’s Bay Foundation in 2012, they have continued to be very supportive and feel confident that their gift will be well protected, grown and carefully distributed.”

Widely regarded in Canada as philanthropic leaders in conservation and medical research, Dick and Val Bradshaw have left it up to the discretion Hawke’s Bay Foundation to assess where their money will be best distributed.

Hawke’s Bay Foundation Executive Officer Amy Bowkett is proud to act as caretaker of this gift.

“Their donation will be preserved in perpetuity with our Distributions Committee directing the earnings generated each year to the areas of greatest need in Hawke’s Bay. We’re definitely going to miss having Dick and Val visit but it’s so heart-warming knowing that their memory will live on through their generosity towards this community which they loved dearly. Theirs is truly ‘a gift that goes on giving’ and their legacy will make a profound a difference to many lives in Hawke’s Bay for many generations to come.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hawkes Bay Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Banning Of Tik Tok


For a serial offender like Stuart Nash, it was inevitable that another skeleton would emerge from his closet, and end his ministerial career. This one though, was a whopper. Previously, Nash had tried to tell the Police how to do their job. He had also tried to tell the courts how to do their job. He had rung up immigration officials to query whether they were doing right by someone in his electorate. He was a disaster zone... More>>


 
 

National: Delivery Key To Second Auckland Harbour Crossing
Labour’s rushed announcement of a second Auckland Harbour crossing is nothing but a desperate attempt to distract from their failures, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says... More>>

ALSO:


National: Independent Inquiry Needed Into Nash Actions
A thorough and independent inquiry is needed into revelations that disgraced Cabinet Minister Stuart Nash shared confidential Cabinet deliberations with contacts and donors, National Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>

Hamilton City Council: Statement From Mayor Paula Southgate: Hamilton’s LGNZ Membership
I was disappointed to see yesterday afternoon’s announcement that Auckland has chosen to leave Local Government NZ (LGNZ). Hamilton’s membership of LGNZ is one of collaboration and sharing... More>>



Government: Law Changed To Protect Subcontractors
Changes have been made to legislation to give subcontractors the confidence they will be paid the retention money they are owed should the head contractor’s business fail... More>>



Greens: Statement From Marama Davidson
On Saturday morning, I was hit by a motorcyclist who struck me at a pedestrian crossing. The person who hit me was part of a convoy of motorcyclists. A short time after the incident, I was confronted by a representative... More>>


ActionStation: Thousands Come In Behind Call For Free Dental Care For Adults
Over 10,000 people have signed a petition calling for dental care to be brought into the public healthcare system. On Monday, polling was released showing strong public support for dental care to be funded for adults as it is for children... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 