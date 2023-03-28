Fatal - Jacks Point
Tuesday, 28 March 2023, 9:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm a person has died following an
incident in Jacks Point
this afternoon.
Shortly
before 3pm emergency services responded to a workplace
incident on
Homestead Bay Road.
WorkSafe has been
advised.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the
incident are
ongoing.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!
Join Scoop Pro
Find out more
For a serial offender like Stuart Nash, it was inevitable that another skeleton would emerge from his closet, and end his ministerial career. This one though, was a whopper. Previously, Nash had tried to tell the Police how to do their job. He had also tried to tell the courts how to do their job. He had rung up immigration officials to query whether they were doing right by someone in his electorate. He was a disaster zone... More>>