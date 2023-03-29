Arrests Made After Vehicle Thefts, Blenheim

Blenheim Acting Area Response Manager Detective Sergeant Lindsay Tilbury:

Marlborough Police yesterday arrested five youths in relation to vehicle thefts in Nelson and Blenheim over Monday and Tuesday 27-28 March.

The offenders were located in Springlands, Blenheim, after one of the stolen vehicles was abandoned.

They have been referred to youth services and Police will continue to work with the families of those involved.

Police would like to thank the members of the public who provided information that assisted us in locating these young people.

No one else is being sought in relation to this offending.

We would like to take this opportunity to remind people to keep vehicle security top of mind.

Always lock your vehicle and take keys with you. Keep valuables out of sight. Install an alarm/immobiliser if your vehicle does not already have one. Ensure your vehicle is locked and all valuables are removed. If possible, park your vehicle in a garage or driveway, but if you have to park on the road, try to park in a well-lit area. If you want to report any damage or suspicious activity please call Police on 105, if you have any information relating to this case please quote file 230328/7413.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

