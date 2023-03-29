Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Arrests Made After Vehicle Thefts, Blenheim

Wednesday, 29 March 2023, 7:09 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Blenheim Acting Area Response Manager Detective Sergeant Lindsay Tilbury:

Marlborough Police yesterday arrested five youths in relation to vehicle thefts in Nelson and Blenheim over Monday and Tuesday 27-28 March.

The offenders were located in Springlands, Blenheim, after one of the stolen vehicles was abandoned.

They have been referred to youth services and Police will continue to work with the families of those involved.

Police would like to thank the members of the public who provided information that assisted us in locating these young people.

No one else is being sought in relation to this offending.

We would like to take this opportunity to remind people to keep vehicle security top of mind.

Always lock your vehicle and take keys with you. Keep valuables out of sight. Install an alarm/immobiliser if your vehicle does not already have one. Ensure your vehicle is locked and all valuables are removed. If possible, park your vehicle in a garage or driveway, but if you have to park on the road, try to park in a well-lit area. If you want to report any damage or suspicious activity please call Police on 105, if you have any information relating to this case please quote file 230328/7413.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Banning Of Tik Tok


For a serial offender like Stuart Nash, it was inevitable that another skeleton would emerge from his closet, and end his ministerial career. This one though, was a whopper. Previously, Nash had tried to tell the Police how to do their job. He had also tried to tell the courts how to do their job. He had rung up immigration officials to query whether they were doing right by someone in his electorate. He was a disaster zone... More>>


 
 

National: Delivery Key To Second Auckland Harbour Crossing
Labour’s rushed announcement of a second Auckland Harbour crossing is nothing but a desperate attempt to distract from their failures, National’s Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown says... More>>

ALSO:


National: Independent Inquiry Needed Into Nash Actions
A thorough and independent inquiry is needed into revelations that disgraced Cabinet Minister Stuart Nash shared confidential Cabinet deliberations with contacts and donors, National Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>

Hamilton City Council: Statement From Mayor Paula Southgate: Hamilton’s LGNZ Membership
I was disappointed to see yesterday afternoon’s announcement that Auckland has chosen to leave Local Government NZ (LGNZ). Hamilton’s membership of LGNZ is one of collaboration and sharing... More>>



Government: Law Changed To Protect Subcontractors
Changes have been made to legislation to give subcontractors the confidence they will be paid the retention money they are owed should the head contractor’s business fail... More>>



Greens: Statement From Marama Davidson
On Saturday morning, I was hit by a motorcyclist who struck me at a pedestrian crossing. The person who hit me was part of a convoy of motorcyclists. A short time after the incident, I was confronted by a representative... More>>


ActionStation: Thousands Come In Behind Call For Free Dental Care For Adults
Over 10,000 people have signed a petition calling for dental care to be brought into the public healthcare system. On Monday, polling was released showing strong public support for dental care to be funded for adults as it is for children... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 