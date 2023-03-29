Four People Rescued In Dangerous Conditions Off Spencer Park Beach

bp Rescue of the Month – February 2023

Spencer Park Surf Life Saving Club have won recognition for a rescue undertaken on Sunday, 26 February, taking out third place in the bp Rescue of the Month.

A family were fishing 670m north of the Club, out of view from Surf Lifeguards, when the two sons decided to go for a swim in messy conditions. The boys went into the water and were immediately caught in a hole that was feeding a rip. They lost their footing and started to panic as they were dragged out to sea, screaming for help.

Another family member and a lady walking down the beach went into the water to try and help the boys. The grandfather, then realising that all four were in trouble and needed help, drove down the beach to alert the Surf Lifeguards.

John King and Mike Inwood launched an Inflatable Rescue Boat (IRB) and headed to the scene, and Patrol Captain Gina Ferris sent Jordan Balk on a rescue board to assist. Once the IRB got close to the scene, they found the four people, and a surfer who had gone to help, clinging to a surfboard in the outer break zone getting pounded by waves. The lifeguards decided quickly to rescue the female walker first, as she appeared to be the most tired and was also fully clothed.

It took them three attempts to get her into the IRB due to the rough surf conditions. They were also able to pick up one of the boys and get him into the IRB. At the same time, Jordan made his way out, picked up the other boy on the rescue board and then assisted him to shore.

The lifeguards in the IRB also headed back to the beach to drop off the two other patients. As they were heading in the fishing line the family had been using got caught around the driver’s arm and in the propeller. The IRB driver and crewman decided to continue, as there were still people in the water who needed their assistance.

The IRB returned to sea and found the fourth patient 500m offshore as he had continued to be dragged out in the rip. Thankfully he had realised he was getting pulled out to sea in the rip and relaxed to conserve his energy until the IRB returned to help him. He was safely pulled into the IRB. On the way back to the beach they picked up the exhausted surfer and assisted him to shore too.

With everyone safely back on the beach, John and Mike turned their attention to the fishing line wrapped around the engine. They pulled a lot of fishing line off the motor and out of the sea and eventually even found the fishing rod still attached.

Sam Elstob and Sven Ewens assisted the patients to the Club. There the patients were thoroughly checked by Gina and her mother, Lynette, a registered nurse who was visiting the Club, before leaving in a stable condition.

Every patient has since contacted the Club to thank the Surf Lifeguards for saving them. Without their efforts on the day, the result would have been very different.

Andy Kent, Surf Life Saving New Zealand’s National Lifesaving Manager, said: “This rescue showcases incredible teamwork and quick decision-making in a high-pressure situation. The Spencer Park Surf Lifeguards saved a number of lives that day, and it’s great to hear that the patients have all returned to the Club to thank them.”

bp Head of Country NZ, Matt Elliott, says bp is proud to support incredible volunteer Surf Lifeguards like those who make up the Spencer Park Surf Life Saving Club.

“Since 1968 bp has been proud to stand behind Surf Life Saving New Zealand and its Surf Lifeguards who consistently put their amazing skills into action to keep us all safer at our beaches.”

For being awarded third place in bp Rescue of the Month, Spencer Park Surf Life Saving Club will receive $200-worth of bp gift vouchers and a framed citation to display at their club.

Surf Lifeguards Involved:

Jordan Balk, Gina Ferris, Sam Elstob, Sven Ewans, Mike Inwood and John King

Beach safety messages

Choose a lifeguarded beach

Swim between the flags

Swim, surf or fish with a mate. It pays to have backup if someone gets into trouble.

Wear shoes with grip and always wear a lifejacket when fishing on rocks

Click here for other Beach Basics safety messaging.

