Sewer Main Collapse Closes Part Of Lytton Road
Wednesday, 29 March 2023, 4:01 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
Part of Lytton Road will be closed for almost a week
after contractors were called out to a sewer block last
night.
They discovered the sewer main had collapsed
and caused a tomo (sink hole) under the edge of the Lytton
Road – Stout Street roundabout.
Community Lifelines
Director David Wilson says Lytton Road will be closed to all
traffic between Stout Street and Emily Street for at least a
week.
“Please plan your trips to avoid this area if
possible.
“Crossings have been installed to give
access to the residents in this area.”
Contractors
will span the fracture with new pipe and line the Lytton
Road sewer with a structural fiberglass lining
pipe.
This tomo is on the opposite side of the road to
the tomo repaired about four weeks
ago.
