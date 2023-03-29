Sewer Main Collapse Closes Part Of Lytton Road

Part of Lytton Road will be closed for almost a week after contractors were called out to a sewer block last night.

They discovered the sewer main had collapsed and caused a tomo (sink hole) under the edge of the Lytton Road – Stout Street roundabout.

Community Lifelines Director David Wilson says Lytton Road will be closed to all traffic between Stout Street and Emily Street for at least a week.

“Please plan your trips to avoid this area if possible.

“Crossings have been installed to give access to the residents in this area.”

Contractors will span the fracture with new pipe and line the Lytton Road sewer with a structural fiberglass lining pipe.

This tomo is on the opposite side of the road to the tomo repaired about four weeks ago.

© Scoop Media

