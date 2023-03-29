Man Sought Following Aggravated Robbery, Riccarton

Police are seeking the identity of a man following a robbery at a Riccarton

shopping centre today.

A man entered the mall at around 2.15pm and walked to a currency exchange.

The man was armed with a knife and threatened staff before fleeing with

several thousand Australian and New Zealand dollars.

He left the mall through a carpark entrance moments later.

Police believe the man pictured may be able to assist with our enquiries.

If you recognise the man pictured or have any information which could assist,

please contact Police.

Additionally, Police are asking the public to look out for anyone in

Christchurch in possession of large amounts of cash in New Zealand and

Australian currency.

Anyone with information is asked to please call 105 or via

https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update Report’ and quote file

number ‘230329/3825’.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111.

