Man Sought Following Aggravated Robbery, Riccarton
Police are seeking the identity of a man following a
robbery at a Riccarton
shopping centre today.
A man entered the mall at around 2.15pm and walked to a currency exchange.
The man was armed with a knife and
threatened staff before fleeing with
several thousand Australian and New Zealand dollars.
He left the mall through a carpark entrance moments later.
Police believe the man pictured may be able to assist with our enquiries.
If
you recognise the man pictured or have any information which
could assist,
please contact Police.
Additionally,
Police are asking the public to look out for anyone
in
Christchurch in possession of large amounts of cash in New Zealand and
Australian currency.
Anyone with
information is asked to please call 105 or via
https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update Report’ and quote file
number ‘230329/3825’.
Information can also be provided
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800
555
111.