Fifty-eight New Constables For The Front Line

Police wing number 364 will be attested and graduate from their initial

training course on Thursday 30 March.

The 58 recruits have passed and are celebrating their success with their

whānau and friends tomorrow afternoon.

Attending the ceremony will be Commissioner Andrew Coster, Minister of

Police, Honourable Ginny Andersen and the 364 wing patron, Viv Rickard

(Ngāti Porou, Te Arawa and Ngāti Whare).

Viv Rickard joined New Zealand Police in 1985, serving throughout the North

Island in general duties and criminal investigations. He was one of the

youngest detective inspectors appointed at the time.

He served as a District Commander in Northland and Auckland and, in 2008, was

promoted to Assistant Commissioner. In 2010 he was appointed as the Statutory

Deputy Commissioner in Police, a role he held for eight years.

Viv was in charge of Child, Youth and Family before its change to Oranga

Tamariki. He is now a Deputy Chief Executive in the Ministry of Social

Development where he oversees employment, income and housing delivery

throughout New Zealand with 7300 staff.

The 364 Wing Leadership Award winner is recruit Amanda Wilson.

Amanda has previously worked as a flight attendant and is currently studying

for her bachelor’s degree through Massey University. Amanda is a mother of

one and her partner is a police officer. She wanted to join Police as she

felt she was wasting her potential.

“I wanted to join a career that was fulfilling, challenging, and

rewarding.”

Amanda knew she had the qualities to become a great police officer. She is

posted to Counties Manukau District.

Top or first in wing and posted to Wellington District is recruit Christian

Merten.

Christian has two degrees, in science and law. He is also a fluent German

speaker. He worked as a lawyer before deciding to change to policing. His

interests are martial arts, music, and art.

“I am honoured to have achieved this award,” says Christian “I will

look forward to going to work each day, in the knowledge that the role I

perform makes a real difference to people.”

Second in wing, recruit Mitchell Wheatley, has previously been a dairy

farmer, and then later worked in the construction sector.

Mitchell follows his father, a retired dog-handler into policing.

“I have joined the New Zealand Police as I’ve long wanted a career where

I can be involved in the community and have the opportunity to help

others.”

Mitchell is posted to Canterbury District.

Awards:

Minister’s Award recognising top student – Constable Christian Merten,

Wellington District.

Patron’s Award for Second in Wing, recognising second top student –

Constable Mitchell Wheatley, Canterbury District.

Commissioner’s Award for Leadership – Constable Amanda Wilson, Counties

Manukau District.

Physical Training and Defensive Tactics Award – Constable Christian Merten,

Wellington District.

Driver Training and Road Policing Practice Award – Constable Navajo

Prentice, Canterbury District.

Firearms Award – Constable Tierney Horler, Southern District.

Deployment:

The entire wing will disperse to the following districts on Monday 10 April:

Auckland –10, Counties Manukau –10, Waikato – 5, Bay of Plenty – 7,

Eastern – 4, Central – 3, Wellington – 8, Tasman – 2, Canterbury -

4, Southern – 5.

Demographics:

36.2 percent are female, and 63.8 percent are male. New Zealand European make

up 70.2 percent of the wing, with Māori 7.0 percent, Pacific 8.8 percent and

Asian 12.3 percent and Latin American, African and Middle Eastern

(LAAM/other) is 1.7%.

