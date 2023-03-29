Fifty-eight New Constables For The Front Line
Police wing number 364 will be attested and graduate from
their initial
training course on Thursday 30 March.
The 58 recruits have passed and are celebrating
their success with their
whānau and friends tomorrow afternoon.
Attending the ceremony will be Commissioner
Andrew Coster, Minister of
Police, Honourable Ginny Andersen and the 364 wing patron, Viv Rickard
(Ngāti Porou, Te Arawa and Ngāti Whare).
Viv Rickard joined
New Zealand Police in 1985, serving throughout the
North
Island in general duties and criminal investigations. He was one of the
youngest detective inspectors appointed at the time.
He served as a
District Commander in Northland and Auckland and, in 2008,
was
promoted to Assistant Commissioner. In 2010 he was appointed as the Statutory
Deputy Commissioner in Police, a role he held for eight years.
Viv was in charge of
Child, Youth and Family before its change to
Oranga
Tamariki. He is now a Deputy Chief Executive in the Ministry of Social
Development where he oversees employment, income and housing delivery
throughout New Zealand with 7300 staff.
The 364 Wing Leadership Award winner is recruit Amanda Wilson.
Amanda has previously
worked as a flight attendant and is currently
studying
for her bachelor’s degree through Massey University. Amanda is a mother of
one and her partner is a police officer. She wanted to join Police as she
felt she was wasting her potential.
“I wanted to join a
career that was fulfilling, challenging,
and
rewarding.”
Amanda knew she had the qualities
to become a great police officer. She is
posted to Counties Manukau District.
Top or first in wing and
posted to Wellington District is recruit
Christian
Merten.
Christian has two degrees, in
science and law. He is also a fluent German
speaker. He worked as a lawyer before deciding to change to policing. His
interests are martial arts, music, and art.
“I am honoured to have achieved this award,”
says Christian “I will
look forward to going to work each day, in the knowledge that the role I
perform makes a real difference to people.”
Second in wing,
recruit Mitchell Wheatley, has previously been a
dairy
farmer, and then later worked in the construction sector.
Mitchell follows his father, a retired dog-handler into policing.
“I have joined the New
Zealand Police as I’ve long wanted a career where
I can be involved in the community and have the opportunity to help
others.”
Mitchell is posted to Canterbury District.
Awards:
Minister’s Award recognising top student – Constable Christian Merten,
Wellington District.
Patron’s Award for Second in Wing, recognising second top student –
Constable Mitchell Wheatley, Canterbury District.
Commissioner’s Award for Leadership – Constable Amanda Wilson, Counties
Manukau District.
Physical Training and Defensive Tactics Award – Constable Christian Merten,
Wellington District.
Driver Training and Road Policing Practice Award – Constable Navajo
Prentice, Canterbury District.
Firearms Award – Constable Tierney Horler, Southern District.
Deployment:
The entire wing will disperse to the following districts on Monday 10 April:
Auckland –10, Counties Manukau –10, Waikato – 5, Bay of Plenty – 7,
Eastern – 4, Central – 3, Wellington – 8, Tasman – 2, Canterbury -
4, Southern – 5.
Demographics:
36.2 percent are female, and 63.8 percent are male. New Zealand European make
up 70.2 percent of the wing, with Māori 7.0 percent, Pacific 8.8 percent and
Asian 12.3 percent and Latin American, African and Middle Eastern
(LAAM/other) is 1.7%.