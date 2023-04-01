Name Release, Jacks Point Fatal
Saturday, 1 April 2023, 2:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are now in a position to release the name of the
man that died following a workplace incident in Jacks Point
on Tuesday 28 March.
He was 58-year-old Grant
Treleaven of Queenstown.
Police extend their
condolences to his family.
Enquiries into the
circumstances of the incident are
ongoing.
