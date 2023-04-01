Arrests Following Robberies
Saturday, 1 April 2023, 2:44 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Four youths have been arrested following robberies this
morning.
At around 8.45am three armed offenders
entered a supermarket on Hillcrest Street in
Tirau.
The group threatened staff and demanded cash
and cigarettes, before leaving in a stolen blue Mazda
vehicle.
The vehicle has then arrived at a store on
State Highway 29 in Te Poi.
Two offenders have got out
of the vehicle and entered the store.
They have left
moments later with items taken from the store.
The
stolen vehicle was later recovered in Matamata.
Three
16-year-olds and one 13-year-old have been subsequently
arrested.
Police work hard to ensure those responsible
for causing harm in our communities are held accountable for
their actions.
We urge our communities and local
businesses to remain vigilant and to report any unlawful
behaviour - if something is happening now, contact
111.
Call us on 105 if it is after the fact or Crime
Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555
111.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!
Join Scoop Pro
Find out more
As Auckland’s cantankerous mayor stumbles from one crisis to the next, the hope is not that Wayne Brown will learn on the job – that’s almost certainly a lost cause – but that Aucklanders will manage to come together and limit the damage that he threatens to inflict on the city over the remainder of his term. The pushback, of course, will have to start with the 2023/24 budget plan. To be blunt, only an idiot would be proposing to sell the Council’s stake in Auckland airport... More>>