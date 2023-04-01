Arrests Following Robberies

Four youths have been arrested following robberies this morning.

At around 8.45am three armed offenders entered a supermarket on Hillcrest Street in Tirau.

The group threatened staff and demanded cash and cigarettes, before leaving in a stolen blue Mazda vehicle.

The vehicle has then arrived at a store on State Highway 29 in Te Poi.

Two offenders have got out of the vehicle and entered the store.

They have left moments later with items taken from the store.

The stolen vehicle was later recovered in Matamata.

Three 16-year-olds and one 13-year-old have been subsequently arrested.

Police work hard to ensure those responsible for causing harm in our communities are held accountable for their actions.

We urge our communities and local businesses to remain vigilant and to report any unlawful behaviour - if something is happening now, contact 111.

Call us on 105 if it is after the fact or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

