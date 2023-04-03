Man Charged After Blenheim Incident

02 April

A 23-year-old man has been charged with abduction and rape following an

incident in Blenheim this morning.

Police were called to Sinclair Street, Mayfield, about 9.50am. One person was

located on Market Street a short time later and taken into custody. He is due

to appear in the Blenheim District Court on Monday, 3 April.

The victim is receiving support.

While incidents like this are concerning for the community, Police do not

believe there is an ongoing risk to the public.

As the matter is before the courts, Police are unable to comment further.

