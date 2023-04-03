$29 Million For Our Local Roads

Tairāwhiti local roads will have $29 million spent on them by the end of June.

The money is 100 per cent Government funded.

It’ll be distributed by Waka Kotahi to Gisborne District Council to be used as part of the initial clean-up after cyclones Gabrielle and Hale.

Journeys Operations Manager Libby Young says work has already started to remove silt, clean up debris, undertake culvert and bridge repairs as well as remove slash (wood waste).

“This funding covers around 60 per cent of the estimated $50 million that’s required to do a full initial cleanup after cyclones Hale and Gabrielle.

“That’s how much it will take to clear all the slips, make safe the faults and install temporary access to all our communities.

“There are more than 3000 faults that need to be repaired or cleaned up as a result of Cyclone Gabrielle.

“Waka Kotahi asked us to only apply for what we could spend up to June 30, 2023, and to include damage from Cyclone Hale.

“So, we applied for $29 million and we’re very happy to let our community know this has been approved.

“This $29 million includes $2.6 million for damage endured during Cyclone Hale.

“We will apply for further funding over the coming weeks.”

For more detail on how this funding will be spent please see our website.

