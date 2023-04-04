Key Board Appointments Confirmed For Council-controlled Organisations

Tauranga City Council’s Commission has confirmed the appointment of five board members across Te Manawataki o Te Papa Limited, Tauranga Art Gallery Trust and Bay Venues Limited.

Peter Neven has been appointed as a Director of Te Manawataki o Te Papa Limited, the new council-controlled organisation (CCO) that will govern the delivery of the civic precinct development.

Peter has extensive experience in the construction industry, overseeing large commercial project teams and having held various board advisory roles. Peter will join Te Manawataki o Te Papa Limited along with recently announced Chair, Kim Wallace, and Director, Barry Bragg, effective from 3 April 2023 for a three-year term.

Rosemary Protheroe has been reappointed as Chair of Tauranga Art Gallery Trust (TAGT), while Rachel Scott is the latest TAGT Board Trustee appointment, joining with more than 18 years’ experience as a commercial civil litigator and a personal passion for the arts. Rosemary and Rachel’s three-year appointments commence on 1 May 2023.

In the final appointments confirmed at yesterday's Council meeting, Bay Venues Limited reappointed two Board Directors - Nick Lowe and Gareth Wallis. Nick has been appointed for a further two years, until 30 June 2025, and Gareth with stay on the board for a further year, until 30 June 2024.

Commission Chair Anne Tolley says these high-calibre appointments will ensure each organisation’s governance has the expertise and experience required as the city and wider region continues to go through exciting transformation and growth.

“Our council-controlled organisations are core to the economic, environmental and cultural wellbeing of the region. As one of New Zealand’s fastest growing cities, it’s more important than ever that we have highly experienced and respected trustees and directors, like today’s appointments, on our boards,” says Anne.

“I’d also like to acknowledge retiring TAGT Board Trustee Steven Farrant, for his dedication and expertise in helping guide the Trust’s activities.”

For more information about Tauranga City Council’s CCOs, please visit www.tauranga.govt.nz/cco

© Scoop Media

