Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Key Board Appointments Confirmed For Council-controlled Organisations

Tuesday, 4 April 2023, 1:14 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

Tauranga City Council’s Commission has confirmed the appointment of five board members across Te Manawataki o Te Papa Limited, Tauranga Art Gallery Trust and Bay Venues Limited.

Peter Neven has been appointed as a Director of Te Manawataki o Te Papa Limited, the new council-controlled organisation (CCO) that will govern the delivery of the civic precinct development.

Peter has extensive experience in the construction industry, overseeing large commercial project teams and having held various board advisory roles. Peter will join Te Manawataki o Te Papa Limited along with recently announced Chair, Kim Wallace, and Director, Barry Bragg, effective from 3 April 2023 for a three-year term.

Rosemary Protheroe has been reappointed as Chair of Tauranga Art Gallery Trust (TAGT), while Rachel Scott is the latest TAGT Board Trustee appointment, joining with more than 18 years’ experience as a commercial civil litigator and a personal passion for the arts. Rosemary and Rachel’s three-year appointments commence on 1 May 2023.

In the final appointments confirmed at yesterday's Council meeting, Bay Venues Limited reappointed two Board Directors - Nick Lowe and Gareth Wallis. Nick has been appointed for a further two years, until 30 June 2025, and Gareth with stay on the board for a further year, until 30 June 2024.

Commission Chair Anne Tolley says these high-calibre appointments will ensure each organisation’s governance has the expertise and experience required as the city and wider region continues to go through exciting transformation and growth.

“Our council-controlled organisations are core to the economic, environmental and cultural wellbeing of the region. As one of New Zealand’s fastest growing cities, it’s more important than ever that we have highly experienced and respected trustees and directors, like today’s appointments, on our boards,” says Anne.

“I’d also like to acknowledge retiring TAGT Board Trustee Steven Farrant, for his dedication and expertise in helping guide the Trust’s activities.”

For more information about Tauranga City Council’s CCOs, please visit www.tauranga.govt.nz/cco

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Tauranga City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Hiking Up Interest Rates


Elsewhere in the world, some central bankers are showing signs of re-considering the wisdom of barrelling on with the crusade against inflation. For fear that constant rate hikes may now be doing more socio-economic harm than good, there is talk in the US and in Australia of pausing the rate increases to check for the signs of recession, and to see whether inflation has peaked. After all, the pain being caused by hiking up interest rates mainly falls on the firms, workers, mortgage holders and renters who are innocent of causing the problem... More>>


 
 

Government: Delivers Massive Boost To Working Holiday Workforce
Businesses could soon have access to thousands of additional working holiday makers as the Government boosts the number of working holiday places for Spain, and extends the period for working holiday makers currently in New Zealand, Immigration Minister Michael Wood announced... More>>

Government: Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Attend NATO Meeting
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nanaia Mahuta, departs for Europe today, where she will attend a session of the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting in Brussels and make a short bilateral visit to Sweden... More>>

Government: Over A Quarter Of New Zealanders To Get Cost Of Living Relief
From tomorrow over 1.4 million New Zealanders are expected to receive a little extra to help with the cost of living as a result of changes made by the Government. “Across the world inflation is causing costs to rise... More>>


Government: Books In Solid Shape As Extreme Weather Costs Start To Roll In
The Government’s balanced and disciplined financial management has left New Zealand well placed to focus on supporting Kiwis dealing with cost of living pressures and the recovery and rebuild of Cyclone Gabrielle... More>>


EHEP: Have Your Say On Tackling Energy Hardship
"A significant number of individuals, whānau and households in Aotearoa are living in energy hardship, and the independent Energy Hardship Expert Panel wants to hear from you on how to turn this around" says Panel Chair Keri Brown... More>>

National: National Will Electrify NZ
The next National Government will cut red tape to drive a surge of investment in renewable electricity generation so New Zealand can double its supply of affordable, clean energy and become a lower emissions economy, National Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 