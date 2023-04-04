Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

‘Aere Ra’ To Rats On Cook Island Atoll

Tuesday, 4 April 2023, 1:34 pm
Press Release: Department of Conservation

Rats on the Cook Islands’ Palmerston Atoll could be gone for good by year’s end, making a massive difference to the island’s community and biodiversity.

At the request of the community, a full-scale rat eradication will take place mid-2023. New Zealand’s Department of Conservation will lead the operation in collaboration with Palmerston’s community, the Cook Island’s National Environment Service, the Ministry of Agriculture, and the local NGO, Te Ipukarea Society.

Pacific rats arrived on the motu from early Polynesian voyaging. Ship rats most likely arrived in the 20th century on copra trading vessels. Rats have been a problem ever since.

Palmerston’s Executive Officer Arthur Neale says rats are a real menace to both community wellbeing and ecosystems.

“Rats destroy our wildlife, ruin crops, steal food from pantries, and even eat our clothes.”

Palmerston Atoll’s council commissioned a natural resources study in 2018, which laid out the extent of the rat problem.

“The findings showed we had very little birdlife on islets where rats were present. By eradicating rats, hopefully our birdlife can come back to our island,” Arthur Neale says.

Palmerston has a fluctuating population of around 40 people who live on the atoll’s only occupied islet. The atoll is 400km away from Rarotonga and because of its isolation, locals rely heavily on locally grown and harvested food.

Palmerston is also a nesting site for many seabirds including brown booby, frigate birds and the red-tailed tropic birds as well as its only land bird, the Pacific pigeon. Plants include coconut, tamanu/Pacific mahogany and a few citrus and pawpaw trees.

Invasive species like rats can overwhelm ecosystems and make communities more vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, by destroying indigenous plant communities as well as competing for food production.

In November 2022, Em Oyston and Finlay Cox from DOC’s National Eradication Team travelled to Palmerston and ran a three-week feasibility study with Cook Island agencies and the Palmerston administration team, known collectively as the RAT team.

Research included identifying the distribution of rats, determining the amount of bait needed to eradicate the rats, and identifying social issues such as the impact of the eradication work on people’s daily activities.

Em Oyston says it was great to see the progression and transfer of knowledge between the RAT team members and the Palmerston community.

“We look forward to returning to Palmerston in July, when we’ll kick off the eradication. Successfully removing every single rat will require hard work and everyone’s input, but the benefits for the atoll’s wildlife and community will be significant.”

Em Oyston says the project will help advance DOC’s knowledge in island eradications, making it a win for New Zealand’s Predator Free 2050 programme as well as Predator Free Pacific – a programme of the Pacific Regional Invasive Management Support Service (PRISMSS).

Elizabeth Munro, Manager Environmental Department, Cook Islands National Environment Service, says the Cook Islands is happy to be working with DOC on the rat eradication program.

“Palmerston is one of our most remote islands. The removal of rats will provide benefits to biodiversity and food security on the island. We look forward to declaring a rat-free island and ‘aere ra e te rats’.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Department of Conservation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Hiking Up Interest Rates


Elsewhere in the world, some central bankers are showing signs of re-considering the wisdom of barrelling on with the crusade against inflation. For fear that constant rate hikes may now be doing more socio-economic harm than good, there is talk in the US and in Australia of pausing the rate increases to check for the signs of recession, and to see whether inflation has peaked. After all, the pain being caused by hiking up interest rates mainly falls on the firms, workers, mortgage holders and renters who are innocent of causing the problem... More>>


 
 

Government: Delivers Massive Boost To Working Holiday Workforce
Businesses could soon have access to thousands of additional working holiday makers as the Government boosts the number of working holiday places for Spain, and extends the period for working holiday makers currently in New Zealand, Immigration Minister Michael Wood announced... More>>

Government: Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Attend NATO Meeting
Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nanaia Mahuta, departs for Europe today, where she will attend a session of the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting in Brussels and make a short bilateral visit to Sweden... More>>

Government: Over A Quarter Of New Zealanders To Get Cost Of Living Relief
From tomorrow over 1.4 million New Zealanders are expected to receive a little extra to help with the cost of living as a result of changes made by the Government. “Across the world inflation is causing costs to rise... More>>


Government: Books In Solid Shape As Extreme Weather Costs Start To Roll In
The Government’s balanced and disciplined financial management has left New Zealand well placed to focus on supporting Kiwis dealing with cost of living pressures and the recovery and rebuild of Cyclone Gabrielle... More>>


EHEP: Have Your Say On Tackling Energy Hardship
"A significant number of individuals, whānau and households in Aotearoa are living in energy hardship, and the independent Energy Hardship Expert Panel wants to hear from you on how to turn this around" says Panel Chair Keri Brown... More>>

National: National Will Electrify NZ
The next National Government will cut red tape to drive a surge of investment in renewable electricity generation so New Zealand can double its supply of affordable, clean energy and become a lower emissions economy, National Leader Christopher Luxon says... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 