Transmission Gully Fuel Leak Final Update
Tuesday, 4 April 2023, 1:44 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Final cleanup is underway on Transmission Gully following
a truck crash and fuel spill today.
The fuel from the
damaged fuel truck has been fully decanted to another fuel
truck. The damaged truck will now be towed back to its
company’s base, with a fire truck following it to its
destination as a precaution.
Fire and Emergency is now
assisting Ventia with the cleanup of the leaked fuel, under
advisement from the Environment Protection Officer from
Greater Wellington Regional Council.
After this
cleanup has been completed and the road has been deemed
safe, State Highway 1 will be re-opened. This should occur
in the next one to two hours, but timelines may vary from
this.
