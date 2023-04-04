Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Transmission Gully Fuel Leak Final Update

Tuesday, 4 April 2023, 1:44 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Final cleanup is underway on Transmission Gully following a truck crash and fuel spill today.

The fuel from the damaged fuel truck has been fully decanted to another fuel truck. The damaged truck will now be towed back to its company’s base, with a fire truck following it to its destination as a precaution.

Fire and Emergency is now assisting Ventia with the cleanup of the leaked fuel, under advisement from the Environment Protection Officer from Greater Wellington Regional Council.

After this cleanup has been completed and the road has been deemed safe, State Highway 1 will be re-opened. This should occur in the next one to two hours, but timelines may vary from this.

