Serious Crash, Mt Eden Road - Auckland City
Wednesday, 5 April 2023, 6:13 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are attending a serious crash
involving multiple vehicles on Mt Eden Road, near the
intersection with Peary Road.
Police were called about
5.05pm.
Initial indications suggest there have been
serious injuries.
The road is closed, with diversions
in place.
Motorists should avoid the area if
possible.
