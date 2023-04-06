Man Charged In Relation To Injured Baby, Titahi Bay

Police have arrested and charged a 22-year-old man in relation to serious injuries to a three-month-old baby in Titahi Bay, Porirua.

The baby was admitted to Kenepuru Hospital on Saturday 31 December 2022, and was further assessed by specialists at Wellington Hospital.

It was determined he had sustained non-accidental fractures to nine separate parts of his body.

The man has been charged with wounding with attempt to cause grievous bodily harm, and is due to appear in Porirua District Court tomorrow.

Police would like to thank the public for coming forward with information following our earlier appeal.

The baby remains in the care of extended family.

As the matter is now before the courts, Police will not comment further.

