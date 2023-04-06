Man Charged In Relation To Injured Baby, Titahi Bay
Thursday, 6 April 2023, 4:50 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have arrested and charged a 22-year-old man in
relation to serious injuries to a three-month-old baby in
Titahi Bay, Porirua.
The baby was admitted to Kenepuru
Hospital on Saturday 31 December 2022, and was further
assessed by specialists at Wellington Hospital.
It was
determined he had sustained non-accidental fractures to nine
separate parts of his body.
The man has been charged
with wounding with attempt to cause grievous bodily harm,
and is due to appear in Porirua District Court
tomorrow.
Police would like to thank the public for
coming forward with information following our earlier
appeal.
The baby remains in the care of extended
family.
As the matter is now before the courts, Police
will not comment
further.
