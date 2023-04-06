Police seeking sightings of man

Do you recognise this man?

Police need your help in identifying the man shown in this picture.

We believe he may be able to assist us with our ongoing enquiries into an indecent assault in Ōtara on 22 February.

If you know who this man is, or have any information that will be able to assist our investigation, please get in contact with us.

Please contact Police via our 105 phone service or go online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report. Please reference 220223/6683.

You can also send us a private message here, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

