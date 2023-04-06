Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

An Open Invitation To Experience The Holy Month Of Ramadan

Thursday, 6 April 2023, 11:42 am
Press Release: Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama'at NZ

Muslims all over New Zealand celebrated the start of the holy month of Ramadan last Friday. During the thirty days of Ramadan, Muslims place extra focus on getting closer to God and on service to humanity, in particular to those most in need. This is done to strengthen the relationship with God by increasing focus on worship, charity, discipline and human welfare. Muslims abstain from food, drink and conjugal relationship from dawn to sunset. The meal at sunset to break the fast is called “Iftar.”

This year’s upcoming Iftar dinner hosted by The Ahmadiyya Muslim community is scheduled to be held on the evening of the 8th of April starting at 5pm at Baitul Muqeet Mosque, New Zealand’s largest purpose built mosque located at 20 Dalgety Drive, Wiri. The community extends a warm invitation and encourages all Aucklanders to join us for this programme, which will include presentations on how fasting during this Holy month teaches self-control, discipline, and inspires awareness of those who are less fortunate. After experiencing the breaking of the fast at sunset, guests will then have an opportunity to see the evening prayer service, as well as undertaking a guided tour of the mosque, followed by dinner.

“Our first emphasis during this holy month is on self reflection to increase our moral and spiritual status, while seeking God’s mercy on ourselves and for the rest of the world from all natural calamities” says Mr Bashir Khan, the President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in New Zealand. “We should also be generous with helping those in need, especially as the cost of living crisis starts to take a toll on families. The Ramadan Food Drive and regular food packs through Humanity First NZ are a few of the initiatives we do to help where we can”, he says.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community is a dynamic, fast-growing international revival movement within Islam. Founded in 1889 by Hadhrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad (1835-1908) in Punjab, India, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community spans over 210 countries with membership exceeding tens of millions. Its motto of ‘Love for all, hatred for none’ is evidenced through the peaceful actions of its millions of followers worldwide.

