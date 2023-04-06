Kāpiti Coast District Community Grants Open To Applications

Kāpiti Coast District Council has community grants funding available to support community-based projects, programmes and events providing positive social outcomes for people living in the Kāpiti Coast District.

Kāpiti Coast District Mayor Janet Holborow says Council’s Grants Allocation Sub-committee will prioritise applications that encourage greater community participation, improve the quality of life for the project’s participants, and partner with a range of community groups including iwi and hapū.

“Grants of up to $2,000 are available to not-for-profit organisations and local services helping to build resilient and sustainable communities,” says Mayor Holborow.

“Our community grants are a way for Council to support our district to build better, connected communities.

“Previous recipients have included HeartKids Wellington for counselling services, Kāpiti Horticulture Society for tree planting, Kids Need Dadz to support community activities, and Victim Support.”

Kāpiti Coast District Council’s community grants has $40,000 contestable funds available for projects that will be completed between 1 July 2023 and 30 June 2024.

Applications for this funding round close at 5pm, 5 May 2023.

© Scoop Media

