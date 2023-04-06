Nominations Invited For Hurunui District Council’s Community Services Awards

Helping his community has been a lifetime’s reward for Geoff Olorenshaw.

The Hawarden farmer was a teenager when he started his volunteer journey helping his community as a Red Cross Disaster Relief volunteer. Last year, Geoff was a recipient of a Hurunui District Council’s Community Service Award for his extensive work with Young Farmers, Emergency Services, Rural Fire Brigade and Search and Rescue.

“There’s an immense feeling when you find someone who was lost, or you can save a life or a house,” Olorenshaw said. “It’s very rewarding. There’s a sense of satisfaction in helping someone.”

Nominations for this year’s Community Services Awards have opened and residents are encouraged to put forward the names of those who are bettering our communities through their contributions.

Hurunui District Council Mayor Marie Black says the awards are a wonderful way for the community to acknowledge the work that volunteers like Geoff are doing in our communities.

“As a rural community, we owe a debt of gratitude to our volunteers who turn up to lend a hand wherever they are needed. They keep our communities and families safe and, without them, many of the services we enjoy would be impacted,” Marie said.

Marie said the awards were also an important way to encourage new and younger volunteers to give it a go.

“Some of our residents might be keen to help but could lack confidence to put themselves forward. Over the years, the Community Services Awards have showcased so many ways of bettering our community and encourage aspiring volunteers to take that step.”

Olorenshaw said the awards had value in signposting people to the different community organisations working in the district. “Ring up and talk to them, and go along with them to their next meeting,” he said.

Leithfield Community Centre chairperson Jo Hassall took the first step on her volunteering journey over 20 years ago, helping to raise funds for community facilities.

“I could see how much the Playcentre, school and sports groups could really improve things for the kids with the money raised.”

A fellow recipient of last year’s Community Services Awards, Hassall has been an active member in a number of community roles in Leithfield. Over the years, she has seen the number of volunteers grow. “Once you start actioning things, more people come on board.”

Nominations for the Hurunui District Council Community Services Awards close on 1 May 2023. For further information, please look at the Council website at

https://www.hurunui.govt.nz/community/awards-and-funding/community-services-awards

© Scoop Media

