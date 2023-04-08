Arrest made – serious assault, Linwood Avenue

Police have arrested and charged a man following the serious assault on Linwood Avenue last night.

Police responded to reports of an assault, which occurred between 7.30pm and 7.50pm.

One person was transported to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition.

A 31-year-old man is due to appear in Christchurch District Court today on a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

We would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information relating to it.

Specifically, Police believe a woman was waiting at a bus stop nearby prior to the altercation, who may have witnessed something suspicious. We would still like to hear from her in particular.

If you can help, please contact Police via our 105 phone service or online [1] using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 230407/0351.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

