Information sought following Ngāruawāhia serious crash

08 April

Sergeant Steven Jones, North-western Waikato Strategic

Traffic Unit.

Police are appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed a

serious crash that occurred this morning (Saturday 8 April), at the

intersection of Great South Road and Havelock Road, Ngāruawāhia.

The crash occurred around 9.15am, between a motorcycle and another vehicle.

One person was transported to Waikato Hospital where they remain in a serious

condition.

The road has now been reopened.

If anyone witnessed the crash or have CCTV or dashcam footage of the crash,

Police would like to hear from you.

Information can be shared via 105 – either by calling or going online to

https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘Update Report’.

Please reference file number 230408/2376.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555

111.



© Scoop Media

