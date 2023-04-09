Information sought following Ngāruawāhia serious crash
08 April
Sergeant Steven Jones, North-western Waikato
Strategic
Traffic Unit.
Police are appealing for
information from anyone who may have witnessed a
serious crash that occurred this morning (Saturday 8 April), at the
intersection of Great South Road and Havelock Road, Ngāruawāhia.
The crash occurred around 9.15am, between a motorcycle and another vehicle.
One person was transported
to Waikato Hospital where they remain in a
serious
condition.
The road has now been reopened.
If
anyone witnessed the crash or have CCTV or dashcam footage
of the crash,
Police would like to hear from you.
Information can be shared via 105 – either by
calling or going online
to
https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 ‘Update Report’.
Please reference file number 230408/2376.
Information can also be provided anonymously
via Crime Stoppers on 0800
555
111.