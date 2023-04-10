40,000 Wowed At International Vehicle Event

“Wheels at Wanaka has to be one of the greatest shows celebrating all things vehicles anywhere in the world”, was how legendary racing car driver Greg Murphy described the biennial event held in Central Otago this Easter.

Australasia’s biggest all-vehicle show opened its gates to crowds of vehicle enthusiasts, competitors and visitors on Good Friday, Saturday and Sunday and organisers were optimistically expecting record numbers of patrons to visit the sixty-acre site. Those expectations were surpassed however as over 3,000 vehicles and over 40,000 visitors poured through the gates over the three-day period.

They travelled from all corners of the country to enjoy and participate in a variety of vehicle-related activities including the Terra Cat Earthmoving Extravaganza, an enduro x motorbike competition, rally and ATV demonstrations by motorsport legends Greg Murphy, Hayden Paddon and Ari Pettigrew, tractor, truck and steam engine pull competitions and a non-stop parade ground programme.

The inaugural event in 2019 welcomed 12,000 patrons and 2021’s show attracted 24,000, so this year’s 40,000 plus visitors means the biennial event’s attendance has effectively doubled at each iteration, the perfect weather conditions also contributing to the weekend’s bumper crowd numbers.

While six action-packed arenas provided variety and endless entertainment for visitors, OceanaGold’s refurbished Cat 789 dump truck was undoubtedly an event highlight. Visitors had the chance to photograph, climb and experience the impressive machine as a static display then witness its might and agility as it dumped nearly 200 tonnes of dirt in front of crowds in the Terra Cat Earthmoving Extravaganza and circumnavigated Highlands Parade Ground.

“We’ve relished the opportunity to showcase both the machine and the phenomenal people who maintain and operate it. Giving thousands of people the chance to learn more about OceanaGold’s Macraes operation has been a worthwhile and thoroughly enjoyable experience” said open pit mine manager Pieter Doelman.

Wheels at Wanaka is a charitable event and a significant proportion of profits will be distributed to a number of causes. While the final tally is yet to be completed, donations and funds raised by local community groups will likely be in the tens of thousands.

Wheels at Wanaka general manager Allan Dippie said he was delighted with the event and how quickly it has grown. “This year’s event felt successful in every way. The volunteers and vehicle enthusiasts’ contributions were exceptional, the sun was shining, we had record numbers through the gate and everyone had a wonderful time. Now we have the challenge of bettering our efforts in 2025, but that’s a wonderful challenge to have” Dippie said.

Wheels at Wanaka is scheduled to return from April 18th to April 20th, 2025.

