Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

40,000 Wowed At International Vehicle Event

Monday, 10 April 2023, 7:26 pm
Press Release: Wheels at Wanaka

“Wheels at Wanaka has to be one of the greatest shows celebrating all things vehicles anywhere in the world”, was how legendary racing car driver Greg Murphy described the biennial event held in Central Otago this Easter.

Australasia’s biggest all-vehicle show opened its gates to crowds of vehicle enthusiasts, competitors and visitors on Good Friday, Saturday and Sunday and organisers were optimistically expecting record numbers of patrons to visit the sixty-acre site. Those expectations were surpassed however as over 3,000 vehicles and over 40,000 visitors poured through the gates over the three-day period.

They travelled from all corners of the country to enjoy and participate in a variety of vehicle-related activities including the Terra Cat Earthmoving Extravaganza, an enduro x motorbike competition, rally and ATV demonstrations by motorsport legends Greg Murphy, Hayden Paddon and Ari Pettigrew, tractor, truck and steam engine pull competitions and a non-stop parade ground programme.

The inaugural event in 2019 welcomed 12,000 patrons and 2021’s show attracted 24,000, so this year’s 40,000 plus visitors means the biennial event’s attendance has effectively doubled at each iteration, the perfect weather conditions also contributing to the weekend’s bumper crowd numbers.

While six action-packed arenas provided variety and endless entertainment for visitors, OceanaGold’s refurbished Cat 789 dump truck was undoubtedly an event highlight. Visitors had the chance to photograph, climb and experience the impressive machine as a static display then witness its might and agility as it dumped nearly 200 tonnes of dirt in front of crowds in the Terra Cat Earthmoving Extravaganza and circumnavigated Highlands Parade Ground.

“We’ve relished the opportunity to showcase both the machine and the phenomenal people who maintain and operate it. Giving thousands of people the chance to learn more about OceanaGold’s Macraes operation has been a worthwhile and thoroughly enjoyable experience” said open pit mine manager Pieter Doelman.

Wheels at Wanaka is a charitable event and a significant proportion of profits will be distributed to a number of causes. While the final tally is yet to be completed, donations and funds raised by local community groups will likely be in the tens of thousands.

Wheels at Wanaka general manager Allan Dippie said he was delighted with the event and how quickly it has grown. “This year’s event felt successful in every way. The volunteers and vehicle enthusiasts’ contributions were exceptional, the sun was shining, we had record numbers through the gate and everyone had a wonderful time. Now we have the challenge of bettering our efforts in 2025, but that’s a wonderful challenge to have” Dippie said.

Wheels at Wanaka is scheduled to return from April 18th to April 20th, 2025.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Wheels at Wanaka on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Regulating The Love Affair Between Lobbyists And Law-makers


As predicted in this column on Monday the Trump indictment has turned out (a) to hinge on New York state law 175.10 on the falsifying of business records, and in order (b) to reach the threshold of a felony this will require the falsification to be directly linked to the committing of another felony crime. That indeed is the structure of the Trump indictment. As also indicated on Monday, this linkage will be a problem for the prosecution since it is presidential laws that govern presidential elections, and not state laws... More>>


 
 

Valedictory Statement: Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern, Wednesday 5 April 2023
Mr Speaker, when it came time to pen these words, my father suggested that I go back and look at the first ones I shared in this House.
I remember writing my maiden speech so well. I was 28 years old... More>>


Reserve Bank: Official Cash Rate Increased To 5.25
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 50 basis points, from 4.75 percent to 5.25 percent. The Committee agreed the OCR needs to increase... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Delivers Massive Boost To Working Holiday Workforce
Businesses could soon have access to thousands of additional working holiday makers as the Government boosts the number of working holiday places for Spain, and extends the period for working holiday makers currently in New Zealand, Immigration Minister Michael Wood announced... More>>


Government: Jacinda Ardern Appointed Special Envoy For The Christchurch Call
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has appointed Jacinda Ardern as Special Envoy for the Christchurch Call. The newly created position will represent New Zealand’s continued commitment to push for greater protection online from terrorist and violent extremist content... More>>

Government: Books In Solid Shape As Extreme Weather Costs Start To Roll In
The Government’s balanced and disciplined financial management has left New Zealand well placed to focus on supporting Kiwis dealing with cost of living pressures and the recovery and rebuild of Cyclone Gabrielle... More>>


EHEP: Have Your Say On Tackling Energy Hardship
"A significant number of individuals, whānau and households in Aotearoa are living in energy hardship, and the independent Energy Hardship Expert Panel wants to hear from you on how to turn this around" says Panel Chair Keri Brown... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 