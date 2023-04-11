Fatality - State Highway One, Manurewa
Tuesday, 11 April 2023, 8:23 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A man has died following a crash on the Southern
Motorway, State Highway One, Manurewa just after 2pm on 7
April.
It appears the rider collided with a slow
moving car.
The 68-year-old male was taken to hospital
in a critical condition, but sadly died on 10
April.
The Serious Crash Unit is
investigating.
Police would like to extend their
condolences to the man’s family and loved
ones.
