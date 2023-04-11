Fatality - State Highway One, Manurewa

A man has died following a crash on the Southern Motorway, State Highway One, Manurewa just after 2pm on 7 April.

It appears the rider collided with a slow moving car.

The 68-year-old male was taken to hospital in a critical condition, but sadly died on 10 April.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

Police would like to extend their condolences to the man’s family and loved ones.

© Scoop Media

