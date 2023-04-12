Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Milestones Met On Storm-damaged Marlborough Roads

Wednesday, 12 April 2023, 9:55 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Progress has been made repairing Marlborough’s roads following the 2021 and 2022 weather events.

All areas of improved access works have now been completed and a number of committed projects are either finished or underway, Marlborough District Council Transport Recovery Advisor Steve Murrin said.

“The improved access works on Kenepuru Road were finished well ahead of schedule and to a high standard”, Mr Murrin said. “Our focus has been on improving the access for residents in the worst affected areas, and it’s pleasing to have this accomplished before winter.”

Tara Bay Road, Te Mahia and Moetapu Bay Roads have had improved access works completed but the status of Kenepuru Road from Linkwater to the Heads and its side roads remains restricted to resident, emergency and essential services access.

“These roads are significantly damaged and not appropriate for visitors to drive on,” Mr Murrin said.

A number of the committed projects including the Fish Bay barge ramp in Kenepuru, the Castle Creek and Black Birch Bridge repairs in the Awatere Valley, and the Waihopai Valley Road Realignment have also been completed.

“Work on Noel’s Bridge on Northbank Road and the river revetment at the Limestone Bridge in the Awatere Valley are progressing well,” Mr Murrin said. “Both these construction projects are to repair damage from the July 2021 storm so it’s great to have them underway for those communities.”

“There is still a lot of work to be done and our current focus is on winter resilience works and completing priority sites.”

In January, two major culverts were completed on the Molesworth end of Awatere Valley Road.

“On Queen Charlotte Drive, two priority sites are nearing completion, with a replacement retaining wall at the Picton end and a slope protection wall at Mahikapawa Hill,” Mr Murrin said.

“Five faults identified on d’Urville Island following the August 2022 weather event have also been repaired as part of the annual maintenance works on the island.”

A full review of the recovery zones has also been undertaken and sites identified for maintenance works to provide resilience for winter. Crews have already started winter resilience works in the Kenepuru area.

Waka Kotahi funded 95 per cent of the cost of the repairs - about $81M of the $85.3M budget - the second largest local roads recovery project undertaken in New Zealand, surpassed only by the Christchurch earthquakes recovery. There is about $17M remaining to be spent.

Council has submitted a request to Waka Kotahi for a further $52.4m to complete repairs for areas outside the Marlborough Sounds Future Access Study area.

For more information on the Initial Recovery Programme go to www.marlborough.govt.nz

For more information on the Marlborough Sounds Future Access Study, go to www.marlborough.govt.nz/services/roads-and-transport/marlborough-sounds-future-access-study

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



