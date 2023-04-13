Police Appeal For Information Relating To Aggravated Robbery, Rangiora
Thursday, 13 April 2023, 3:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are investigating an aggravated robbery at a bank
in Rangiora yesterday afternoon, Wednesday 12
April.
At around 4:10pm yesterday a man entered a bank
on High Street armed.
No-one was injured in the
incident.
Cordons were placed on High Street while a
scene examination was conducted. Enquiries are
ongoing.
Police would like to speak to the below
person, who we believe can assist with our
enquiries.
If you are this person or
have any information that may assist Police in our
investigation, please contact Police on 105 or via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105
using Update Report.
Please reference file number
230413/9325.
Information can also be provided
anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111
