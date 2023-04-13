Police Appeal For Information Relating To Aggravated Robbery, Rangiora

Police are investigating an aggravated robbery at a bank in Rangiora yesterday afternoon, Wednesday 12 April.

At around 4:10pm yesterday a man entered a bank on High Street armed.

No-one was injured in the incident.

Cordons were placed on High Street while a scene examination was conducted. Enquiries are ongoing.

Police would like to speak to the below person, who we believe can assist with our enquiries.

If you are this person or have any information that may assist Police in our investigation, please contact Police on 105 or via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using Update Report.

Please reference file number 230413/9325.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111

© Scoop Media

