Police Concerned For Missing Richmond Man

It's been more than 24 hours since John Doyle was seen, and there are serious

concerns for his well-being.

John was last seen leaving his residence on Wensley Road, Richmond, about 9am

on Wednesday. He wearing a jacket, black shoes and was using two hiking

sticks.

A short time later, CCTV captured John walking outside the Richmond Police

Station. The images shows what he was wearing at the time.

John usually walks into Richmond township each day; family and Police have

conducted searches of his regular route and familiar spots however there has

been no sign of him.

Anyone who has seen John or has information on his whereabouts is urged to

call Police on 111, quoting the file number 230413/0417.

