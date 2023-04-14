Missing Richmond Man Located
Friday, 14 April 2023, 5:01 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
13 April
The man previously reported missing from the
Richmond area since yesterday
has now been located safe
and well.
Police would like to thank those members of the
public who provided
information on his whereabouts, which
enabled officers to locate him.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!
Join Scoop Pro
Find out more
In the early 1980s, New Zealand walked out of the ANZUS pact on principle, rather than be an accomplice to nuclear war. We now seem to be heading back into being a nuclear fellow traveller again, via the AUKUS pact. This time around, we would have little or no say in the decisions that Australia, the US and Britain will make about matters like launching a military strike against our main trading partner, China... More>>