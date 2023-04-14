Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Funding Available To Support Community Driven Waste Minimisation Initiatives

Friday, 14 April 2023, 11:15 am
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Do you have a great idea that could help our community reduce or divert waste from landfill? Now’s your chance to bring it to life with funding from the 2023 Queenstown Lakes District Council Waste Minimisation Community Fund.

Applications for the fund open on Friday 14 April 2023.

“Every year we are inspired by the creative projects put forward to the Waste Minimisation Community Fund, which are all underpinned by a passion to help our district become a sustainable, zero-waste community,” QLDC Waste Minimisation Project Officer Kath Buttar said.

“We’ve seen some incredible projects come to life through the support of this fund since we launched it in 2018. Last year we supported 13 projects right across the district, including a reusable nappy bank in Glenorchy, an initiative to help teach people to repair, remake and create clothing and soft furnishings from textiles that would otherwise be wasted and a number of composting initiatives to help divert food waste from landfill.

“Over time these will start to make a real difference as more people get involved.” she said.

This year, a funding pool of $50,000 is available for community projects that encourage enduring change in behaviour, and up to $10,000 for commercial waste minimisation or resource recovery projects.

Ms Buttar said this year Council is particularly interested in initiatives that address gaps in existing programmes, creates new opportunities to minimise waste, and encourage community participation.

“If your idea supports reducing waste at the source and or diverts material from landfill, we want to hear from you,” Ms. Buttar said.

Potential applicants are encouraged to email zerowaste@qldc.govt.nz with any questions or to check if their idea meets the fund’s goals and criteria.

Application criteria, profiles of past recipients and other information can be found at www.qldc.govt.nz/wmcf

Applications must be made online and close on 19 May.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Queenstown Lakes District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Reasons For Opposing AUKUS


In the early 1980s, New Zealand walked out of the ANZUS pact on principle, rather than be an accomplice to nuclear war. We now seem to be heading back into being a nuclear fellow traveller again, via the AUKUS pact. This time around, we would have little or no say in the decisions that Australia, the US and Britain will make about matters like launching a military strike against our main trading partner, China... More>>


 
 

Government: Major Shakeup Will See Affordable Water Reforms Led And Delivered Regionally
The Government has listened to feedback from local government and is announcing major changes to New Zealand’s affordable water reforms by agreeing to establish 10 new regionally led entities... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Vaccination, Isolation And Masks Remain Key To Public Safety This Winter
Being up to date with vaccinations, staying home if unwell and wearing masks in healthcare settings remains key to minimising the impact of COVID-19 and reducing pressure on our health system over winter, Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall said today... More>>

Taxpayers' Union: Māori Party Holds The Balance Of Power
Labour holds its marginal lead as it rises 1.4 points on last month to 36.9% while National is up 1.7 points to 36.5%. ACT rises 0.2 points to 9.5% and the Greens are up 1 point to 6.7%... More>>



Government: NZ’s Climate Emissions Reduce
The latest data confirming a reduction in New Zealand’s greenhouse gas emissions in 2021 shows the government’s actions are working, says Climate Change Minister James Shaw... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Cabinet Promotion To Make Gender History
Prime Minister, Chris Hipkins has announced he will promote Willow-Jean Prime to fill a vacancy in Cabinet, a move which will bring the Cabinet’s gender balance to 50/50 for the first time in New Zealand’s history... More>>


Environmental Defence Society: EDS and Pure Advantage seek tightening of forest harvesting rules to prevent slash and sediment
The Environmental Defence Society and Pure Advantage have filed a joint submission to the Ministerial Inquiry into Land Use practices in Tairāwhiti and have called for sweeping changes to the regulations governing plantation forestry in New Zealand... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 