Te Rōpū Marutau O Aotearoa Hosts First Māori Health And Safety Conference In Hamilton, NZ

Te Rōpū Marutau o Aotearoa (TRMA), in collaboration with sponsors, volunteers, and supporters, is proud to announce the first-ever Māori Health and Safety Conference. The sold-out event will bring together 345 attendees from across New Zealand, representing over 150 well-known commercial organisations, iwi, hapū, and the community.

The conference aims to achieve equitable outcomes for Māori workers by promoting a "by Māori, for Māori" approach. With Māori values at the heart of engagement and attitudes, the unique cultural landscape of Aotearoa requires a holistic approach to address the socio-economic, cultural, and systemic factors that contribute to the higher workplace injury rates experienced by Māori workers.

The conference will feature renowned speakers, including Hon. Willie Jackson, Minister for Māori Development, Dr. Tom Roa, Tane Cook from Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi presenting on Haumaru Tāngata, a Māori-centred framework to reduce workplace injury and fatalities, and other industry experts from ACC, WorkSafe New Zealand, and Māori representatives.

"TRMA recognises the need for a welcoming and safe space to engage workers from diverse backgrounds, beliefs, habits, customs, and attitudes," said a spokesperson from TRMA. "We believe that cross-cultural competence is crucial in today's globalised world, and this conference is an opportunity to learn, increase understanding, and inspire change."

The 2023 National Māori Health and Safety Conference promises to be a thought-provoking event, promoting inclusivity, equity, and safety in the workplace.

