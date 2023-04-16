Serious incident, Raumanga

15 April

One person has died following an incident involving a group of people on Tauroa Street, Raumanga, this evening.

Police were called about 9.40pm following a report of someone being injured.

They sadly died at the scene.

Police are now working to establish the circumstances of what has occurred and identify and locate other parties involved.

Anyone who has information about this incident or who witnessed it is asked to call 105 and quote event number P054324036.

You can also share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

