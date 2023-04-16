Serious incident, Raumanga
Sunday, 16 April 2023, 4:19 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
15 April
One person has died following an incident
involving a group of people on Tauroa Street, Raumanga, this
evening.
Police were called about 9.40pm following a
report of someone being injured.
They sadly died at the
scene.
Police are now working to establish the
circumstances of what has occurred and identify and locate
other parties involved.
Anyone who has information about
this incident or who witnessed it is asked to call 105 and
quote event number P054324036.
You can also share
information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
