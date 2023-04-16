Northland Police Launch Homicide Investigation
Sunday, 16 April 2023, 2:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Northland Police have launched a homicide investigation
following the death of a man in Raumanga, Whangārei last
night.
Police were called to Tauroa Street in Raumanga at
9.40pm yesterday, following reports of an incident involving
a group of people in which a man had been seriously
injured.
Tragically the man, aged 25, died at the scene as
a result of injuries sustained during the incident.
Police
are working to establish exactly what occurred, and to
identify and locate those people who left the scene prior to
our arrival.
We would like to hear from anyone who has
information which could assist our enquiries, including any
witnesses who have not yet spoken to us.
If you can help,
please contact Police via our 105 phone service or online at
https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.
Please reference file number
230416/9440.
