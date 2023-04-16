Northland Police Launch Homicide Investigation

Northland Police have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a man in Raumanga, Whangārei last night.

Police were called to Tauroa Street in Raumanga at 9.40pm yesterday, following reports of an incident involving a group of people in which a man had been seriously injured.

Tragically the man, aged 25, died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained during the incident.

Police are working to establish exactly what occurred, and to identify and locate those people who left the scene prior to our arrival.

We would like to hear from anyone who has information which could assist our enquiries, including any witnesses who have not yet spoken to us.

If you can help, please contact Police via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report. Please reference file number 230416/9440.

