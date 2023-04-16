Road closure, Whakamaru

Police are making enquiries after a man was found with serious injuries on Arataki Road, Whakamaru at 4.45am.

Police are working to understand how the man came to be injured.

The road is closed while police work at the scene.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to expect delays or take an alternative route.

Anyone with information which could assist Police with enquires is urged to contact Police on 105 referencing event number P054327032.

