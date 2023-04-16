Road closure, Whakamaru
Sunday, 16 April 2023, 2:33 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are making enquiries after a man was found with
serious injuries on Arataki Road, Whakamaru at
4.45am.
Police are working to understand how the man came
to be injured.
The road is closed while police work at the
scene.
Diversions are in place and motorists are advised
to expect delays or take an alternative route.
Anyone with
information which could assist Police with enquires is urged
to contact Police on 105 referencing event number
P054327032.
